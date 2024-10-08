Working on Every Caller Wins day? We’ve got the solution for you!

Want to enter Every Caller Wins but need an excuse for work? Darren, Carmen, and Sky have come up with a witty sick note that may get you out of trouble!

Want to enter Every Caller Wins but need an excuse for work? Darren, Carmen, and Sky have come up with a witty sick note that may get you out of trouble!

On 9 October 2024, East Coast Radio is celebrating! We’re turning 28, and we’re doing it in good old ECR fashion by giving YOU gifts. In honour of our special day, we’re hosting Every Caller Wins, a day where you can win your share of R430,000 in Takealot.com shopping vouchers.



All you need to do is dial 089 00 00 327 on Wednesday, 9 October. If you make it live on air, your shopping voucher is on its way! We know how excited you must be, but the thought of being at work may have put a damper on your spirit. To turn that frown upside down, we’ve got the perfect sick note for you to slot in your name and hand over to your boss:

Read More: Carol Ofori shares her advice for winning at Every Caller Wins



To Whom It May Concern,



Please note that [Insert Name] will be unable to attend to their usual duties on Wednesday, 9th October 2024, due to a confirmed case of Every Caller Wins Syndrome. Symptoms include but are not limited to:

An overwhelming need to listen to East Coast Radio from 6am to 6pm.

A compulsive desire to dial 089 0000 327 in hopes of securing a share of R430,000 in Takealot shopping spree vouchers

Heightened levels of excitement that may result in energetic outbursts and celebratory shopping and, in some cases, screaming, shouting and jumping. As part of the prescribed treatment, [Insert Name] will be engaging in 28 opportunities to win throughout the day, ensuring full participation in the Every Caller Wins event as a vital component of their recovery.



Please refrain from disturbing them during this critical therapeutic process. Normal activities will resume once their winning streak is complete.

We hope you understand.

Kind Regards,

East Coast Radio

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: