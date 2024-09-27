'That’s terrifying' - English town erects giant baby doll outside town hall
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
The town of Rochdale has found a unique way to educate residents about climate change. Kids love it, but adults think it is "creepy"...
Rochdale residents in England were recently treated to a rare sight - a giant baby doll towering over them outside their town hall.
Her name is Lilly, and she is 8.5m tall! She has a human sister named Tara, who sports bright red hair. The unique project is part of the Rochdale Borough Council's new climate change awareness campaign.
"Lilly invited hundreds of local schoolchildren to share their thoughts on the future of our environment, discussing their hopes for protecting animals and nature and envisioning the world they want to live in alongside her," the council said in a statement.
The schoolchildren were excited to meet Lilly. They used poems and artwork to share ideas on how to save the environment. A video also shows them singing the nursery rhyme, 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star', to help put Lilly to sleep.
“The response from the children to Lilly has been incredible, and their excitement was wonderful to witness... It's vital to spark conversations about climate change and empower Rochdale’s children to envision a better world," Councillor Sue Smith said.
While the learners were undoubtedly thrilled to interact with a giant baby doll, social media users described her as "weird". Some say she looks like the creepy Red Light, Green Light doll in 'Squid Game'.
"This is terrifying," one woman wrote on Facebook. Some internet users even accused Lilly of being "demonic".
"That's really [a] satanic ritual. What are the elites up to now?" a Facebook user commented. "What demonic baby is this," another added.
However, not everyone was scared of the doll. Many adults thought it was a great way to excite children about climate change.
"Fabulous of Rochdale to bring a talking point and some Arts to the town, yet again. We're so lucky - all of the bids that the town put on for so many experiences for the people who live here. I don't know of many other towns that put on the events that we have," one person wrote.
Main image credit: Rochdale Borough Council (Facebook)
