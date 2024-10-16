Join ECR Breakfast in commemorating World Food Day
This World Food Day, 16 October 2024, ECR Breakfast is live from RCL Foods, shining a spotlight on the global fight against hunger.
Joined by the CEO of the Do More Foundation at RCL Foods, East Coast Radio's Breakfast Team worked to raise funds to feed those in need.
For every 12 t-shirts sold at R2,000, the DoMoreFoundation is able to supply 240 nourishing meals.
Big favour: Donate
While the world produces enough food to feed everyone, around 733-million people still face hunger, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation.
Weather shocks, conflict, economic struggles, and inequality have hit vulnerable communities the hardest, especially those in agriculture.
Food is a basic human need, yet over 2.8-billion people worldwide can't afford a healthy diet. Malnutrition – in all its forms, from undernutrition to obesity – is a growing crisis across socio-economic classes.
Many rely on cheap, unhealthy food due to a lack of access, affordability or information on nutritious options.
Today’s agrifood systems are under pressure from climate change and other crises, but they also contribute to environmental damage.
By transforming these systems, we can tackle hunger, improve livelihoods, and mitigate climate change.
Join Darren, Sky, and Carmen as they highlight these critical issues and the role we can all play in making nutritious food accessible to everyone.
Main image credit ECR
