Durban Super Giants captain shares exclusive T20 insights

Durban Super Giants captain Keshav Maharaj joined East Coast Breakfast to discuss his team’s preparation and expectations for the highly anticipated T20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals.

Reflecting on the early stages of the Betway SA20 tournament, Maharaj expressed confidence in his team’s performance and emphasised the importance of building momentum. He highlighted the significance of creating a strong home advantage at Kingsmead, where the passionate Durban fans have consistently delivered an electric atmosphere.

“The fans here are exceptional,” Maharaj noted, praising the vibrant energy and sold-out crowds that have made the tournament a resounding success.



The Durban Super Giants boast an impressive lineup featuring some of the league’s most iconic players, including Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock, Kane Williamson, Marcus Stoinis, JJ Smuts, and Dwaine Pretorius. This powerhouse squad is ready to bring their A-game for what promises to be a thrilling weekend of cricket.



The conversation wrapped up with Maharaj encouraging fans to secure their tickets for the upcoming match. With an exciting lineup and the Kingsmead crowd behind them, the Durban Super Giants are ready to put on an unforgettable show.

