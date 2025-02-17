Did Elon Musk secretly have a 13th child?

Author Ashley St Clair dropped a Valentine’s Day bombshell that she allegedly welcomed a child with Elon Musk, making the billionaire a father of 13.

In a plot twist straight out of a Hollywood drama, 26-year-old author and columnist Ashley St Clair has dropped a bombshell. She claims to have secretly welcomed a child with billionaire Elon Musk five months ago.

Taking to social media on February 14 (yes, Valentine’s Day!), St Clair made the shocking announcement, revealing that Musk is the father of her child. She explained that she had intentionally kept this information private to protect their child’s safety but decided to speak out after rumours started circulating in the media. She also urged the press to respect their child’s privacy.

Alea Iacta Est pic.twitter.com/gvVaFNTGqn — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 15, 2025

If this is true, the revelation would make the Tesla and SpaceX CEO a father of 13 – a number as astronomical as his ambitions for Mars. Musk is already known for his large and unconventional family, with children from multiple relationships, including his most famous son, X Æ A-Xii (aka “X”), whom he shares with musician Grimes. X has often been seen accompanying Musk at events, leading many to believe he is his favourite child.

While St Clair insists on keeping her child’s life out of the public eye, Musk has never shied away from discussing his views on population growth and the importance of having children. However, he has yet to confirm or deny St Clair’s claim, leaving the internet buzzing with speculation.

Until Musk breaks his silence, the world is left to wonder. Has the billionaire entrepreneur quietly expanded his already sizable brood? Or is this just another internet storm waiting to pass?

