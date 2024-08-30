Amagwinya Day: Gauteng votes for its favourite vetkoek pairing

Amagwinya, aka vetkoek or fried buns, is a proudly South African dish - a favourite for many.

Even though it originates from South Africa, it has gained popularity around the world.

30 August is declared Amagwinya Day.

According to the Days Of The Year website, 'It all started in 1956 in a show of strength and unity. Women in Johannesburg stood up against unfair laws, sparking a movement for change. Their courage and fight for rights are at the heart of Amagwinya Day, making it a symbol of solidarity and justice.'

Magwinya are crispy on the outside, yet very soft and fluffy on the inside.

They can be enjoyed at any time of the day with different fillings.

We gave our audience five filling options - mince, syrup/jam, plain, polony, chips or relish.

Of the 505 voters, the majority prefer to enjoy magwinya with mince. See the results below:

Mince 49.9 % Polony 21.19 % Chips 12.87 % Plain 8.91 % Syrup or jam 6.93 % Relish 0.2 %

Here is a guide on how to make flop-proof vetkoeks.