Benedict Cumberbatch on being kidnapped in SA

South Africa is a country of many unique experiences, which is why so many tourists love visiting our nation. Unfortunately, among those experiences is the crime, and Benedict Cumberbatch recently shared his scary kidnapping experience in South Africa.

In an interview with Variety, the Doctor Strange actor shared that he was kidnapped while filming the BBC miniseries 'To the Ends of the Earth' back in 2004.

According to Cumberbatch, he was driving home after diving with some friends when their tyre burst. After pulling over, they were robbed and abducted by six assailants.

They were driven around for hours by the thieves before they were let out of the car and tied up. Benedict recalls being forced to sit in execution style. Thankfully, the thieves decided to let them go and they fled the scene.

Cumberbatch says this experience changed him.

“It gave me a sense of time, but not necessarily a good one,” he says, shifting in his seat. “It made me impatient to live a life less ordinary, and I’m still dealing with that impatience.”