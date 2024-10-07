Do you think you might have psychopathic tendencies?

If you are obsessed with true crime stories, then you probably could spot a psychopath from a mile away.

Famous serial killers like Jeffery Dahmer and Aileen Wuornos, who Charlize Theron played in the film 'Monster', have been described as having psychopathic tendencies.

But could you have more in common with psychopaths than you think? An online quiz measures your degree of psychopathy in just a few minutes. The Psychopathy Spectrum Test is based on the work of psychology expert Professor Michael R. Levenson.

The online quiz, which is said to be scientifically validated, asks several questions about how quickly you lose interest in tasks, what you think about cheating, and your level of anger and manipulation.



The end result lets you know whether you lean more toward psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies.



According to VeryWellMind, "the term 'psychopath' is used to describe someone who is callous, unemotional, and morally depraved."

It says some psychopathic traits include antisocial behaviour, narcissism, superficial charm, impulsivity, lack of guilt, lack of empathy, and lack of fear.