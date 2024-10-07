Do you think you might have psychopathic tendencies?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This online quiz will quickly reveal how your degree of psychopathy measures up.
If you are obsessed with true crime stories, then you probably could spot a psychopath from a mile away.
Famous serial killers like Jeffery Dahmer and Aileen Wuornos, who Charlize Theron played in the film 'Monster', have been described as having psychopathic tendencies.
But could you have more in common with psychopaths than you think? An online quiz measures your degree of psychopathy in just a few minutes. The Psychopathy Spectrum Test is based on the work of psychology expert Professor Michael R. Levenson.
The online quiz, which is said to be scientifically validated, asks several questions about how quickly you lose interest in tasks, what you think about cheating, and your level of anger and manipulation.
The end result lets you know whether you lean more toward psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies.
According to VeryWellMind, "the term 'psychopath' is used to describe someone who is callous, unemotional, and morally depraved."
It says some psychopathic traits include antisocial behaviour, narcissism, superficial charm, impulsivity, lack of guilt, lack of empathy, and lack of fear.
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer talks about the time he was almost caught with human remains but he was able to keep calm and manipulate his way out of the situation. It’s very telling of the ruthless abilities of a psychopath to preserve their selfish behaviors. pic.twitter.com/hCzIAOUR5t— Christopher D (@BethuneTheory) July 8, 2021
VeryWellMind also notes the difference between a psychopath and a sociopath.
"Psychopaths lack a conscience and don't feel empathy for others. They use their intelligence to manipulate and exploit others. They are planners and schemers and can be predatory," its website states.
Sociopaths, on the other hand, do display some level of empathy and remorse for the things they do.
"They struggle to maintain normal behaviours and routines and can be impulsive and overly emotional. A sociopath may recognise that their actions are wrong but find ways to rationalise their impulsive and harmful behaviours."
Check out the Psychopathy Spectrum Test here. This quiz does not diagnose psychopathy nor does it give psychology advice. It is only meant to "assess psychopathic traits in non-institutionalised people".
According to the Daily Mail, "studies show that those with high percentage scores are six times more likely to commit violent crime — although experts say not all psychopaths end up being criminals".
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
