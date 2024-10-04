Moviegoers walk out of cinema after watching 'traumatising' horror movie

The spooky season is upon us, which means many people will be eager to watch a horror movie or two.

But you might need a barf bag before watching this vomit-inducing film.

'Terrifier 3' is due for release on October 11 - just in time for Halloween. Some horror movie fans in the US and the UK got to watch a screening of the film ahead of its worldwide premiere.

LadBible reports that nine people at one UK screening walked out in the opening scene alone. One person was so traumatised they threw up in the cinema.

The 'Terrifier' film series is known for its extreme gore, and director Damien Leone appears to have taken things up a notch.

So much so that Hollywood studios weren't too keen to fund the third instalment of the film based on the first few pages of the script.

"I knew they weren't going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that's how insane 'Terrifier 3' is. Mark my words. I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial," he said, per LadBible.

Movie critic Aaron Neuwirth describes some of the film's scenes as “gross”, “supremely messed up”, and “a whole lot of disgusting”.

"Still, it’s well-made, well-performed, and strong enough to justify a two-hour runtime. Whether or not one is invested in the story, I continue enjoying the faith Leone puts in the audience to appreciate that he’s after something of interest instead of mere excuses to see death scenes," he wrote.