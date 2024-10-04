Moviegoers walk out of cinema after watching 'traumatising' horror movie
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
This horror movie was so terrifying that one person threw up in the theatre, while several others walked out in the opening scene!
The spooky season is upon us, which means many people will be eager to watch a horror movie or two.
But you might need a barf bag before watching this vomit-inducing film.
'Terrifier 3' is due for release on October 11 - just in time for Halloween. Some horror movie fans in the US and the UK got to watch a screening of the film ahead of its worldwide premiere.
LadBible reports that nine people at one UK screening walked out in the opening scene alone. One person was so traumatised they threw up in the cinema.
The 'Terrifier' film series is known for its extreme gore, and director Damien Leone appears to have taken things up a notch.
So much so that Hollywood studios weren't too keen to fund the third instalment of the film based on the first few pages of the script.
"I knew they weren't going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like, that's how insane 'Terrifier 3' is. Mark my words. I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial," he said, per LadBible.
Movie critic Aaron Neuwirth describes some of the film's scenes as “gross”, “supremely messed up”, and “a whole lot of disgusting”.
"Still, it’s well-made, well-performed, and strong enough to justify a two-hour runtime. Whether or not one is invested in the story, I continue enjoying the faith Leone puts in the audience to appreciate that he’s after something of interest instead of mere excuses to see death scenes," he wrote.
Crazy. Intense. The best one yet. 🤡🎄— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) October 3, 2024
Experience the most twisted Christmas you’ve ever seen in TERRIFIER 3, out on October 11.
Get your tickets now! 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/BlJnURE88f
'Terrifier 3' stars David Howard Thornton as Art the Clown. Lauren LaVera and Elliot Fullam reprise their roles as siblings Sienna and Jonathan Shaw.
The cast includes Samantha Scaffidi (Vicky Heyes), Chris Jericho (nurse Burke), and Daniel Roebuck, who plays Santa Claus.
This time around, Art the Clown is channelling his inner Grinch by taking the joy out of the festive season.
"After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother struggle to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. However, just when they think they're safe, Art returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare," the film's synopsis reads.
