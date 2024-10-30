 'Alien' creatures spotted on Australian beach
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

The alien-like creatures were described as both "beautiful" and "freaky".

Sandy beach and sparkling sea water with alien animated alien
Image credit: iStock (edited)

A woman walking on a beach in Australia encountered a peculiar sight- alien-like sea creatures washed ashore.  

"Over 26 years walking Horseshoe Bay - I’ve never seen anything quite like this before! Nature never ceases to amaze!” Vicky Evans remarked on Facebook. She shared several pictures of the creatures. 

Their grey and white shells resemble flower-like cones. One person said it looked like they had "undone noodles" coming out of their shells.

"Wow. What on earth is that?" one woman asked. Others remarked that it was the "freakiest thing" they had ever seen. 

"I saw those too. It's like a mermaid's hair," one Facebook user commented. Another user added: "Looks like something from the very very deep."

ALSO READ: Elon Musk vows not to keep alien discovery a secret

Goose Barnacles
The alien-like creatures washed up on a beach in Australia/ Facebook (Nicky Evans)

ALSO READ: Carmen: "Guys, you must believe these aliens are real"

It turns out that the "alien" sea creatures are actually goose barnacles. The filter-feeding crustaceans are known to attach themselves to rocks, logs, and other ocean debris. 

According to the National Ocean Service, the "sticky little crustaceans" are related to crabs, lobsters, and shrimps.

"How do barnacles stick to the undersides of vessels, to other sea life, to each other, and to pretty much anything they come in contact with? They secrete a fast-curing cement that is among the most powerful natural glues known — the glue is so strong that researchers are trying to figure out how it can be used commercially."

While many people have not seen them, there are over 1,400 barnacle species and they are quite common out at sea. 

Australia Beach Alien
Main image credit: iStock/Larysa Pashkevich

