Elon Musk vows not to keep alien discovery a secret

UFO and alien sightings have been reported as far back as the 1940s, but we have yet to see concrete proof that they do, in fact, exist.

Elon Musk, founder of aerospace company SpaceX, says he has not seen any evidence of extraterrestrials, but if he does, he won't keep it a secret.

"'You can guarantee that the split-second I see any evidence of aliens, I will immediately post that on the X platform, and it will probably be our number one post of all time," he said in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

The billionaire says there is a lot that we don't know, but there are over 6,000 satellites in orbit and not a single one has spotted an alien spacecraft.

Area 51, a classified U.S. Air Force base in Nevada, USA, has long been thought to be hiding secrets about aliens. There have also been several UFO sightings around the area.

Elon believes most unidentified flying objects spotted over the years are probably classified military vehicles that are part of a "new weapons program".