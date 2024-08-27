Local man causes 'disturbance' on flight at King Shaka International

His behaviour, according to FlySafair, "was disruptive and in violation of standard aviation safety protocols, including adherence to safety belt signs."

The often controversial character was heard singing and chanting on a FlySafair flight while also shouting at a flight attendant.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has caused quite a buzz on social media after video footage of his alleged "disruptive" behaviour on an aircraft went viral.

According to TimesLive, Mchunu told the flight attendant it is his tradition to bow at King Shaka International Airport.

TimesLive reported that Mchunu said that he was embracing tradition and feels it is his right to do so wherever he goes.



"Next month is Heritage Month, and we, as Africans, exercise our right to embrace our different cultures and traditions. Why do Africans always get oppressed in everything they do culturally? I did nothing wrong," he said.

FlySafair marketing officer Kirby Gordon also commented on the incident, saying: "The cabin crew on flight FA169 encountered a group of passengers whose behaviour was disruptive and in violation of standard aviation safety protocols, including adherence to safety belt signs."

"Our safety and security team is finalising its review of the incident. Appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with our procedures, which may include barring the individuals involved from future FlySafair flights," he added.

This story was originally published on our sister station Jacaranda FM's website.