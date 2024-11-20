Would you try this spicy frog salad?

We've seen grilled ice cubes feature as a popular street food in parts of Asia, not to mention spiced sautéed river rocks.

This prompts us to conclude that people in the East are not afraid of trying out new things, sampling flavours and foods that don't meet the ordinary but push the boundaries.

It's not the first time that we have heard about this particular dish, but seeing it being prepared somehow doesn't prepare you. Frog is considered a delicacy in Thailand, and isn't unfamiliar with French cooking.

"The frog, known as 'Kob' กบ in Thai, has many functions, one of which is a source of fat-less protein. These frogs are found in rice fields or in the jungles under damp conditions and are of the bullfrog variety, so they are fairly huge, about the size of a grown adult’s palm with fingers extended.

"The bigger they are, the more meat and the tastier. These frogs are now cultivated as the demand for them has grown and most villagers make a lucrative living from breeding these frogs for consumption." (Orbit Tours Thailand)