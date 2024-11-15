Siba Mtongana introduces chakalaka to Australians

Chakalaka is one of South Africa's most popular relishes. It is made of onions, peppers, carrots, beans, and tomatoes.

South Africa's beloved chef, Siba Mtongana, was recently featured on Australia's popular breakfast show, 'Sunrise', where she introduced the dish to the show's presenter Sam Mac.

The clip was recorded at the Time Out Market in Cape Town, which Siba and Sam both attended. Some of the biggest chefs and bartenders come together to make exquisite dishes at the event.

Sam was at the event filming segments for Australia’s No. 1 TV breakfast show, 'Sunrise', this week.

Siba made a chakalaka and peri-peri prawn dish for the popular Australian presenter. She explained that everyone who is truly South African knows about chakalaka.

Siba also took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself being featured on the Australian TV show.

Below is the post.

