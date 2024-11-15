Siba Mtongana introduces chakalaka to Australians
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Siba Mtongana recently appeared on Australia’s No. 1 TV breakfast show, 'Sunrise', where she discussed SA's most loved relish, chakalaka.
Siba Mtongana recently appeared on Australia’s No. 1 TV breakfast show, 'Sunrise', where she discussed SA's most loved relish, chakalaka.
Chakalaka is one of South Africa's most popular relishes. It is made of onions, peppers, carrots, beans, and tomatoes.
South Africa's beloved chef, Siba Mtongana, was recently featured on Australia's popular breakfast show, 'Sunrise', where she introduced the dish to the show's presenter Sam Mac.
READ: Siba Mtongana's restaurant wins an award in Dubai
The clip was recorded at the Time Out Market in Cape Town, which Siba and Sam both attended. Some of the biggest chefs and bartenders come together to make exquisite dishes at the event.
Sam was at the event filming segments for Australia’s No. 1 TV breakfast show, 'Sunrise', this week.
Siba made a chakalaka and peri-peri prawn dish for the popular Australian presenter. She explained that everyone who is truly South African knows about chakalaka.
Siba also took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself being featured on the Australian TV show.
Below is the post.
READ: Siba Mtongana's edible strawberry roses for Valentine's Day
More From East Coast Radio
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Image courtesy of iStock/ @ALLEKO
Show's Stories
-
Spaza Shop saga has SPAR distinguishing product dates
Amidst the many raids of spaza shops around South Africa where authoriti...Danny Guselli 10 hours ago
-
Motorist videos can collectors operating through traffic
The can collectors have become a community unto their own.Danny Guselli 11 hours ago