Woman shares how they turn human waste into compost
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The thought behind this is disturbing, but she claims it looks and smells like garden soil...
It's not often that you would find people opting to use their own poop to make compost, but guess what, it's a thing.
Many families are choosing to pursue a sustainable lifestyle, and part of that lifestyle means doing more sustainable things for the environment.
Even properly disposed of sewage can be toxic and fatal if it gets into water sources, so it makes sense that people are adapting their lifestyles to be more environmentally friendly and taking things into their own hands.
A woman from Australia who often posts content about her family's life living in a tiny house shared how they transitioned into using their poo to make compost.
Watch the video from Instagram below:
We've seen people use their poop for worse things; remember that influencer who used her poop to make a face mask?
Tess Johnson-Kelly shared how even though at first she was not sold on using their poop for composting, she converted to the other side; it took her more than 18 months to be fully convinced but, hey, that's a big decision.
"It looks and smells just like garden soil. The composting process breaks everything down safely, turning it into rich, usable soil. Many countries are already using treated sewage as a sustainable resource for gardens and crops. Australia uses Sydney’s sewage to grow corn, wheat and canola crops!" (Instagram)
She said that when she first approached the idea of having a compost toilet, she had horrifying flashbacks about drop-loos, but this experience has been nothing like that. The compost toilets do not smell and are changed regularly, and she said that sawdust keeps everything fresh.
Tess went on to share the benefits of using a compost toilet; check them out below, courtesy of Instagram.
Why composting toilets are 100% better than flush toilets:
🚽 The average flush toilet uses 11-19 liters of water per flush.
🚽 Composting toilets save up to 100,000 liters of water per household per year.
🚽 Compost loos reduce water pollution caused by sewage treatment plants.
🚽 They turn waste into valuable compost instead of sending it to landfills or water systems.
🚽 Many communities worldwide use composting toilets to conserve resources and improve sustainability.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
