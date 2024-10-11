Dog thinks sensory water beads are a snack and eats them

There's a video that shows the dog pooping out some of the water beads while the rest had to be surgically removed.

Sensory play classes have become a big deal over the past few years. Many parents have begun trying to help their kids learn and develop through sensory play by buying popular ingredients and/or toys they see on social media. Many parents purchase water beads or gel beads, also known as Orbeez (the brand name), as a key ingredient in setting up these sensory play times. These beads are gel or water-based and stimulate the sensation of touch for our little ones. In particular, the brand Orbeez is quite popular overseas. This brand believes in making playtime fun, engaging, and educational for kids of all ages. The founder's goal was to "provide sensory stimulation through sight, touch, and sound".

However, you might not have acknowledged the danger involved in using gel beads that are small enough to ingest. Even more surprising is how widespread these beads are with dogs, who mistake them for snacks. A recent story shared online shows a dog pooping out rainbow-coloured Orbeez. When you see it, at first it looks impressive, like something you could've never imagined. But when you hear that the dog had to undergo surgery to remove the remaining beads from his body, things don't seem that amazing anymore. Watch the video below from TikTok.

The dog ingested the Orbeez while dry. Inside his body, the beads hydrated and then expanded. Lauren, an emergency room Vet Tech, shared the video on her TikTok page after getting permission from the dog's owner. She said: "This case was seen at Animal Urgent Care Arvada in Colorado. Our team enjoyed this sweet boy and having a hand in helping him feel better!"

Accidents happen, and dogs are quick, y’all! He needed surgery to remove the rest, but he’s on the road to recovery. He is underweight, but from what I understood, he was pretty recently rescued. ERs aren’t cheap - the owner paid a lot and went through a lot for this boy. He’s definitely very loved! - Lauren

