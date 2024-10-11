 Dog thinks sensory water beads are a snack and eats them
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Dog thinks sensory water beads are a snack and eats them

Updated | By East Coast Radio

There's a video that shows the dog pooping out some of the water beads while the rest had to be surgically removed. 

A dog poops out water sensory beads
A dog poops out water sensory beads/X Screenshot/CollinRugg

Sensory play classes have become a big deal over the past few years. Many parents have begun trying to help their kids learn and develop through sensory play by buying popular ingredients and/or toys they see on social media. 

Many parents purchase water beads or gel beads, also known as Orbeez (the brand name), as a key ingredient in setting up these sensory play times. These beads are gel or water-based and stimulate the sensation of touch for our little ones. 

In particular, the brand Orbeez is quite popular overseas. This brand believes in making playtime fun, engaging, and educational for kids of all ages. The founder's goal was to "provide sensory stimulation through sight, touch, and sound".

Read more: eThekwini pet owners urged to vaccinate following suspected rabies death

However, you might not have acknowledged the danger involved in using gel beads that are small enough to ingest. 

Even more surprising is how widespread these beads are with dogs, who mistake them for snacks. A recent story shared online shows a dog pooping out rainbow-coloured Orbeez. When you see it, at first it looks impressive, like something you could've never imagined. 

But when you hear that the dog had to undergo surgery to remove the remaining beads from his body, things don't seem that amazing anymore.

Watch the video below from TikTok.

@larenmciaren Just another day in the ER 🙃(Permission to post obtained by owner) #veterinarymedicine #petER #dogsoftiktok #Orbeez ♬ [Animals and dishes] Cute BGM - Sound Owl

Read more: Would you get your pet's ashes tattooed onto your body?

The dog ingested the Orbeez while dry. Inside his body, the beads hydrated and then expanded.

Lauren, an emergency room Vet Tech, shared the video on her TikTok page after getting permission from the dog's owner.

She said: "This case was seen at Animal Urgent Care Arvada in Colorado. Our team enjoyed this sweet boy and having a hand in helping him feel better!" 

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of X 

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Dogs Pets Surgery Danger Pet owner

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.