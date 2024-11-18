VIDEO: Man tries to break into a home in Overport

We are approaching the time of year when criminals are even hungrier than they were during the rest of the year. It is not something to look forward to, nor does it leave anyone feeling lighthearted and merry.

In fact, it can be stressful for those leaving town during the holidays. Leaving your home unattended during the holidays can be an open invitation to crime.

A video circulating on social media is a clear indication that as much as you have to be concerned about the elaborate scams and crimes that are pre-meditated, you also have to be worried about the petty, small-time thieves who are lurking around waiting for their next big steal.