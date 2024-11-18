VIDEO: Man tries to break into a home in Overport
Updated | By East Coast Radio
CCTV footage shows a man successfully climbing over a fence at a home in Overport, Durban in an alleged robbery attempt.
We are approaching the time of year when criminals are even hungrier than they were during the rest of the year. It is not something to look forward to, nor does it leave anyone feeling lighthearted and merry.
In fact, it can be stressful for those leaving town during the holidays. Leaving your home unattended during the holidays can be an open invitation to crime.
A video circulating on social media is a clear indication that as much as you have to be concerned about the elaborate scams and crimes that are pre-meditated, you also have to be worried about the petty, small-time thieves who are lurking around waiting for their next big steal.
In the video, we see a man trying to climb up a light pole to unlawfully gain access to the yard of a home fitted with electric fencing.
The alleged thief failed to make it up the pole the first time, then removed his black refuse bag from his body and gave it a second go. He successfully climbs over the wall, managing to avoid the electric fencing, but then he is interrupted and flees the scene.
Watch the video below - courtesy of X.
A man was caught on camera attempting to break into a home in Overport, Durban pic.twitter.com/iGTvDKv2XA— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 13, 2024
This is a clear indication of life in and around Durban (and in many other places around South Africa): small-time thieves are just trying anything and everything they can to score something valuable.
That is why it is best to follow some handy tips to keep safe.
- Don't leave anything that might attract criminals to your yard. Copper, scrap metal, and anything that looks valuable might be the calling card for a potential theft.
- Invest in an alarm system and some motion detectors in your yard.
- If you travel during the holidays, ask a friend or neighbour to check on your home or ask them to housesit.
- Make sure your yard is lit up.
- Ensure your windows and doors are secured with locks.
- Be on the lookout when leaving and arriving home; criminals often time homeowners.
- Paint your copper pipes so that they are not easily visible.
Image Courtesy of X
