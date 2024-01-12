Inside South Africa's viral upside-down house

A look at this house of illusions

The story behind SA's unusual upside-down house. In the picturesque town of Hartbeespoort, South Africa, a whimsical architectural marvel has captured the attention and imagination of locals and tourists alike. South Africa has a one-of-a-kind property that is causing a buzz locally and internationally.

UPDATE: SA's mysterious most expensive home sells for R700 million Check out this gravity-defying wonder:

Up, up and away! The Upside-Down House is where creativity meets unconventional design. This extraordinary structure challenges gravity and even perspective, inviting visitors to experience a topsy-turvy world where ceilings become floors, and floors become ceilings. "The Upside Down House is just that, it's a house built upside down. All the furniture inside, etc which would normally be on the floor, is now above your head. This is an amazing experience as one's mind cannot comprehend what is happening." (upsidedownhouse) Read More: Check out the R115-million Umhlanga mansion that's up for sale This mystical mansion is more than just a cool house, the architectural wonder of Mzansi is a bucket list experience.

In addition to the epic shots you can capture, jumping castles, coin operated kiddies rides are there for the little ones. Little is known about the history behind this breathtaking property but the fact this this exists in our country is so cool! Read More: Under guest arrest! ECR’s top 5 house rules For more information, contact the Upside Down House by emailing [email protected]or by calling 063 100 9858.



