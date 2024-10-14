Online shopper finds scorpion in her parcel

Buying from online stores is always stressful because you never quite know whether what you saw online is what you will get when the package arrives.

It is also stressful to find that some of the most popular items from Shein and Temu (two popular online shopping platforms from China that are trusted by hundreds if not thousands of South Africans) contain toxic substances.

This story does not alleviate that fear, though. A student from Bristol University in England was shocked to find an additional item in her clothing parcel from Shein.