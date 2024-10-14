Online shopper finds scorpion in her parcel
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Uh, we are guessing that was not part of her order...
Uh, we are guessing that was not part of her order...
Buying from online stores is always stressful because you never quite know whether what you saw online is what you will get when the package arrives.
It is also stressful to find that some of the most popular items from Shein and Temu (two popular online shopping platforms from China that are trusted by hundreds if not thousands of South Africans) contain toxic substances.
This story does not alleviate that fear, though. A student from Bristol University in England was shocked to find an additional item in her clothing parcel from Shein.
"I thought it was a toy - and then it moved," Sofia Alonso-Mossinger told BBC News, adding it had been "pretty scary".
Luckily, her flatmate Oliver James came to her aid and helped remove the scorpion by placing it in a plastic container using kitchen tongs. The scorpion was then handed over to an expert.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
It was evident that was not what she ordered. Luckily, things didn't turn tragic, considering scorpions are known for their serious stings.
People were confused about how the scorpion got there and even questioned the legitimacy of the video. Some asked how the scorpion passed customs; one thing is for sure: this opened up a host of questions.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of iStock
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Online shopper finds scorpion in her parcel
Uh, we are guessing that was not part of her order...Danny Guselli a minute ago
-
Wynberg Boys' High School perform 'Hoya Hoya' for Siya Kolisi
We are grateful for the genuine joy we see in Siya Kolisi's demeanour wh...Danny Guselli a minute ago