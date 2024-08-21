Mzansi reacts to video of a woman who struggles to open her car boot

It is refreshing to see how people can stand up for others on social media.

We have become quite familiar with trolls on social media, and who needs those? We face enough challenges when dealing with people in face-to-face scenarios.

But, sadly, it has gotten worse; people are now videoing others who might sometimes be experiencing a learning moment and sharing it on their social media. It is a complete infringement, not just socially but legally.

We found an example of this on social media: a guy posted a video of a young lady struggling to open the boot of what looked like a BMW car.