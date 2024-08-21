Mzansi reacts to video of a woman who struggles to open her car boot
No one is born knowing everything, remember that the next time you see someone struggling to do something...
It is refreshing to see how people can stand up for others on social media.
We have become quite familiar with trolls on social media, and who needs those? We face enough challenges when dealing with people in face-to-face scenarios.
But, sadly, it has gotten worse; people are now videoing others who might sometimes be experiencing a learning moment and sharing it on their social media. It is a complete infringement, not just socially but legally.
We found an example of this on social media: a guy posted a video of a young lady struggling to open the boot of what looked like a BMW car.
We have become a society consumed by the mentality of reality TV, where people don't possess the decorum to be kind but instead strive to be shady.
Most people took the predictable route and ridiculed this woman, but there were some who took the high road, with many people calling the person out for making fun of her. Check out some of the comments.
- "It’s okay not to know something tho."
- "I tried to look at the funny part here?"
- "I don't see a problem if you don't know because you are still studying. The security guard did this to me as well and I showed him how to open it. Now you know how to open it. No one is born knowing."
