Man shares how cutting his licence disc annoys him

In life, there are some things that are always labelled 'annoying to do'. For some people, it's standing in a queue, for others, it's opening mail, and then there's one chap who seems to find using a scissor annoying.

It is natural for everyone to have different things that annoy us, but this one is unusual.

Content creator Donald Nkomo shared that one of the things that annoys him the most is getting his car licence renewed. He videoed himself sharing his frustration with cutting around his licence disc each time he renews his licence, all while he cut the licence disc.