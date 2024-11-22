 Man shares how cutting his licence disc annoys him
Updated | By East Coast Radio

When does your car licence expire?

A lady pointing to a car licence disc
A lady pointing to a car licence disc/TikTok Screenshot/vulinetptyltd

In life, there are some things that are always labelled 'annoying to do'. For some people, it's standing in a queue, for others, it's opening mail, and then there's one chap who seems to find using a scissor annoying. 

It is natural for everyone to have different things that annoy us, but this one is unusual. 

Content creator Donald Nkomo shared that one of the things that annoys him the most is getting his car licence renewed. He videoed himself sharing his frustration with cutting around his licence disc each time he renews his licence, all while he cut the licence disc. 

Read more: The real reason your driver’s licence card expires

Nkomo said that it all felt like a test of his scissor skills. Now that he brought it up, it does seem a bit backwards that the printing doesn't include some perforation around the circle...

Traditionally, vehicle licence discs are circular because they are meant to be displayed on the windscreen. The shape is not obtrusive and doesn't strain the driver's eye; it is minimal and looks neat and presentable. 

Surprisingly, many people agreed with his sentiment, saying they didn't understand the shape or why it wasn't perforated...

If everyone feels this way, they should assign the task to their kids, nieces, or nephews; this way, it doesn't have to be such an 'annoying' task.

According to Auto Pedigree, in KZN, the vehicle licence renewal rates are: 

  • Small vehicles R474 - R672

  • Medium Sedans R810 - R1,134

  • Large bakkies R1,350 - R1,764

Read more: Authorities bust licence disc syndicate in KZN

Watch his video below from TikTok

@donaldnkomo Cutting my license disc annoys me so much 😭 #CapCut ♬ original sound - Donald Nkomo

Here's how you can renew your car licence online, courtesy of the Auto Pedigree website. 

  1. Visit https://online.natis.gov.za/#/to login or create a profile

  2. You will need to enter your name, surname, identity number and address details.

  3. Select ‘View Motor Renewals’

  4. Choose the licence disc/car option

  5. Review your licence details and pay

  6. Your renewal will be processed on the same day, and the disc will be couriered to you directly.

Image Courtesy of TikTok

