Authorities bust licence disc syndicate in KZN

The National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks pounced on the suspects at a house in Mtubatuba.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's spokesperson Simon Zwane says many trucks previously discontinued for service were using the fake documents to operate illegally.

"The guys were found with expired discs, some truck owners wanted to have fake discs developed for them for a fee. There are many truck owners especially those who own tipper-trailers have these discs.





"Our investigations are not continuing to identify all those truck owners to ensure that they pay for the proper discs or the vehicles will be discontinued."

He says four suspects were arrested on Tuesday, including two runners who distributed the documents in exchange for R1,500 instead of R15,000.





