Authorities bust licence disc syndicate in KZN
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Authorities have cracked a syndicate that is believed to be producing and distributing fake licence discs and operator cards in KwaZulu-Natal.
Authorities have cracked a syndicate that is believed to be producing and distributing fake licence discs and operator cards in KwaZulu-Natal.
The National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks pounced on the suspects at a house in Mtubatuba.
The Road Traffic Management Corporation's spokesperson Simon Zwane says many trucks previously discontinued for service were using the fake documents to operate illegally.
"The guys were found with expired discs, some truck owners wanted to have fake discs developed for them for a fee. There are many truck owners especially those who own tipper-trailers have these discs.
READ: Transport Minister wants limit on RAF payments to foreigners
"Our investigations are not continuing to identify all those truck owners to ensure that they pay for the proper discs or the vehicles will be discontinued."
He says four suspects were arrested on Tuesday, including two runners who distributed the documents in exchange for R1,500 instead of R15,000.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Homemade vs store-bought: Which sweetmeats are better?
With Diwali just around the corner and preparation time creeping in, we'...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Diwali may be recognised as a public holiday in the future
For the first time, the Department of Home Affairs has responded positiv...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago