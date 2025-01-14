Habits to ditch to be financially savvier in 2025

One of the biggest challenges people face year after year is becoming more financially disciplined.

While it's a goal many strive for, old habits often derail progress, causing people to fall off the wagon too soon. Despite the uncertain times, many people continue to spend more than they should on things they could easily do without.

If you’re determined to become a savvy saver this year, here are some top pieces of advice to help you stay on track.

1. Say goodbye to impulsive buying

To master financial discipline, you need to ditch impulsive purchases. Buying things that aren’t a priority can quickly drain your funds and fuel poor spending habits.

While bargains, sales, and discounts may seem tempting, using your savings to buy items you might need down the line isn’t the best choice. Impulse shopping prevents you from building your savings.

If you find yourself easily swayed by impulse buys, consider placing your savings in a fixed deposit account to make it harder to access and spend unnecessarily.