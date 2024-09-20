Eight-year-old girl takes mom's car out for a drive
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Thankfully, no one, including the eight-year-old, was injured.
Kids aren't usually great drivers, and even when they steer their toy cars and shopping carts, they are bound to crash into some thing or another.
That's perfectly acceptable because, at their tender ages, they are not required to be good drivers. Perhaps in the movies or animated kids' programmes we see children steering fast cars, like in the popular 'Hot Wheels' series and pups driving construction vehicles in 'Rubble and Crew'. Still, in reality, this is not normal.
This is why it was so shocking to see an eight-year-old take her mother's car without letting anyone know.
"An eight-year-old girl in Ohio took her mother’s car and drove for more than 20 minutes along busy roads to get to a local Target store – where she promptly went shopping." (The Guardian)
Watch the video below - courtesy of YouTube.
"The drama unfolded when Bedford police got a missing-child call that was followed up by another call “concerning a small child driving east on Rockside Road,” local TV station WJW reported." (The Guardian)
Luckily, no one was injured during the child's stunt except a mailbox that the young child told cops she had struck during her unlicenced driving spree.
The child went shopping at a Target store, which was 20 minutes away and the CNN report said that the cops allowed her to finish her Frappuccino while she waited for her parents to collect her.
