Eight-year-old girl takes mom's car out for a drive

Kids aren't usually great drivers, and even when they steer their toy cars and shopping carts, they are bound to crash into some thing or another.

That's perfectly acceptable because, at their tender ages, they are not required to be good drivers. Perhaps in the movies or animated kids' programmes we see children steering fast cars, like in the popular 'Hot Wheels' series and pups driving construction vehicles in 'Rubble and Crew'. Still, in reality, this is not normal.

This is why it was so shocking to see an eight-year-old take her mother's car without letting anyone know.

"An eight-year-old girl in Ohio took her mother’s car and drove for more than 20 minutes along busy roads to get to a local Target store – where she promptly went shopping." (The Guardian)