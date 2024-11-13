Durban restaurant attracted queues with their 11:11 special
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We love how this Durban restaurant was able to attract customers using the date as their motivation behind a burger and chips special...
In Durban, when we see people queuing up outside a spot, it usually involves Home Affairs, License Renewals, SASSA payments or there's a chance they could get something for free...
Or perhaps at a special discount. There has to be a return on the time spent queuing, or else it is not something people would waste their time on.
It seems a Durban restaurant, News Cafe in Davenport, took advantage of Monday's special date, the 11th day of the 11th month, which is referred to as Bonza Bottler Day.
"Bonza Bottler Day is a monthly celebration that occurs on the day when the number of the month coincides with the number of the day." (National Today)
So, essentially, every month, when the date coincides with or matches the number of the month, you have a special day or, as some call it, Bonza Bottler Day. This day is said to have been created by Elaine Fremont, who intended for it to be a party and celebration.
This day is also known as Singles Day, a day that is notorious for encouraging singletons to celebrate their single status.
Recently, these unique numbers are also called angel numbers and come with astrological meanings.
News Cafe restaurants around South Africa, including the one in Davenport, Durban, hosted a special on Monday - the 11th of the 11th, where they offered customers R11 burgers and R11 chips.
Watch a video of the queues in Durban from TikTok.
@umfazi_wegraduate #newscafe #fyp #11 #viral_video #davernport #durbantiktok #groove ♬ original sound - ikaaaaa
Image Courtesy TikTok
