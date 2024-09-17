Does this woman know about the mouse in her hair?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Uhm, excuse me, mam, do you know that there is a mouse in your hair...
Uhm, excuse me, mam, do you know that there is a mouse in your hair...
It has been said that having a pet can be a rewarding experience, but we never thought that would include mice.
Being out in public with your pets isn't frowned upon, but those pets usually consist of cats, dogs, and birds. Just as you wouldn't find people generally moving around with their snakes, nor would you see anyone moving around with their mice.
Or so we thought.
A video shows a woman standing in line at a takeaway restaurant. The person standing behind her notices her hair moving and so begins videoing.
Upon closer examination, we see a mouse. The mouse comfortably found refuge inside her hair and, at first, we thought she might not know about it, but then we realised it could be her pet.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
We researched and discovered that mice are low-maintenance pets and can become friendly when handled with care.
This made us think about 'Stuart Little' - he was more than friendly and had a fascinating personality. It seems that having a mouse as a pet can be quite advantageous. Not only are they friendly (when cared for), but they are also entertaining, inexpensive, and low-maintenance pets overall.
However, if you enjoy your sleep, they might not be the right fit since they are nocturnal and have been known to be noisy at night.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
VIDEO: Failed proposal has people saying he dodged a bullet
Eek, this is awkward, but perhaps it is a case of dodging a bullet...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Does this woman know about the mouse in her hair?
Uhm, excuse me, mam, do you know that there is a mouse in your hair...Danny Guselli an hour ago