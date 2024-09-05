Be prepared! Tips to stay safe online

Staying safe while using the internet is something that we have to commit to regularly.

Scammers are evolving their methods of conning people, and sometimes, what seems like just another bank email or SMS could turn out to be a cunning attempt at online theft.

We have put together a list of some ways you can be proactive in your approach to staying safe online.

1. Create strong passwords

Having a strong and unique password helps protect your privacy online. The rule of thumb is generally to have a password that is 12 characters long and mixed with letters, symbols, and numbers.

2. Two-factor authentification

This might seem like a lot for some online users, but it adds a layer of protection for you if a criminal gets ahold of your password. The second form of verification allows you to stay in control.

3. Pay attention to detail when it comes to phishing scams

Please don't click on suspicious links sent via email or SMS. Look out for misspellings and URLs; sometimes, the look and feel of a phishing site might trick you, but don't engage if you suspect foul play.