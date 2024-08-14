Durban-born Amelia Krishna is Africa's Strongest Woman

Carol Ofori is excited to welcome Amelia Krishna, Africa's Strongest Woman for 2023. Today, we will celebrate Amelia in all her might and accomplishments as our Woman Crush Wednesday.

Amelia Krishna was born and raised in Durban, KZN, and found her passion for fitness while au pairing in the US when she was 22. Since returning home, she has thrived athletically and is Africa's Strongest Woman in the under 64kg category.

Upon returning home, Krishna worked as a receptionist, studied Sports Science, and obtained a personal trainer qualification. She was always interested in lifting heavy weights, and although she had no intention of competing, she found herself interested in the Strongwoman competition.