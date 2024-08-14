Durban-born Amelia Krishna is Africa's Strongest Woman
This week's Woman Crush Wednesday is Amelia Krishna, who was introduced to fitness while au pairing in the US.
Carol Ofori is excited to welcome Amelia Krishna, Africa's Strongest Woman for 2023. Today, we will celebrate Amelia in all her might and accomplishments as our Woman Crush Wednesday.
Amelia Krishna was born and raised in Durban, KZN, and found her passion for fitness while au pairing in the US when she was 22. Since returning home, she has thrived athletically and is Africa's Strongest Woman in the under 64kg category.
Upon returning home, Krishna worked as a receptionist, studied Sports Science, and obtained a personal trainer qualification. She was always interested in lifting heavy weights, and although she had no intention of competing, she found herself interested in the Strongwoman competition.
I believe that in order to be physically strong, you first have to be mentally strong. There are days when the weight on the bar is a lot, and focus, determination, and self-belief drives you to move that weight.
- Amelia Krishna
We love how Krishna speaks about the connection between physical and mental strength and how they work hand in hand.
In addition to being a Strongwoman athlete, she is also a Life Orientation and Sports Educator at Ridge Park College. In 2023, she won the title of Africa's Strongest Woman after placing first in Zambia.
She is currently securing an invite to the World's Strongest (in the U.S.) in December this year (2024). "I have a foundation in powerlifting, and I competed at the Commonwealth Championships '22, where I broke the African Deadlift Record."
You can watch her compete below - video courtesy of Instagram.
My first competition was for fun. As an athlete, my competitive edge took over and I wanted to continue to challenge myself to go as far as I could as an international athlete. The sport is growing for females and I love being part of the process.
- Amelia Krishna
