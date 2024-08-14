 Durban-born Amelia Krishna is Africa's Strongest Woman
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Durban-born Amelia Krishna is Africa's Strongest Woman

Updated | By East Coast Radio

This week's Woman Crush Wednesday is Amelia Krishna, who was introduced to fitness while au pairing in the US. 

Carol Ofori poses with Amelia Krishna at the East Coast Radio studios
Carol Ofori poses with Amelia Krishna at the East Coast Radio studios/Supplied

Carol Ofori is excited to welcome Amelia Krishna, Africa's Strongest Woman for 2023. Today, we will celebrate Amelia in all her might and accomplishments as our Woman Crush Wednesday

Amelia Krishna was born and raised in Durban, KZN, and found her passion for fitness while au pairing in the US when she was 22. Since returning home, she has thrived athletically and is Africa's Strongest Woman in the under 64kg category. 

Upon returning home, Krishna worked as a receptionist, studied Sports Science, and obtained a personal trainer qualification. She was always interested in lifting heavy weights, and although she had no intention of competing, she found herself interested in the Strongwoman competition. 

Read more: WCW: "We are all born to bloom," says Nox Magwaza

We love how Krishna speaks about the connection between physical and mental strength and how they work hand in hand.

In addition to being a Strongwoman athlete, she is also a Life Orientation and Sports Educator at Ridge Park College. In 2023, she won the title of Africa's Strongest Woman after placing first in Zambia. 

She is currently securing an invite to the World's Strongest (in the U.S.) in December this year (2024). "I have a foundation in powerlifting, and I competed at the Commonwealth Championships '22, where I broke the African Deadlift Record." 

You can watch her compete below - video courtesy of Instagram

Read more: WCW: Belinda Putterill talks inspiration and innovation in the recycling sector

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

 Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Supplied

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Durban Africa Women WCW Women's Month

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.