VIDEO: Woman shares video of maggot in her granola bar

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) doesn't specifically approve the inclusion of insects inside chocolate. However, it does set "acceptable limits on naturally occurring contaminants" such as insect parts.

We don't know whether that stops you from eating chocolate, but it's naive to think that any food item is free from contamination. Yes, in an ideal world, everything would be contaminant-free, and we would not get ill drinking or eating something exposed to flies, swimming in faeces-infested oceans or worse.

A woman shared a video of finding a rat in her loaf of bread not too long ago. Another woman shared a video of her granola bar allegedly housing a maggot.