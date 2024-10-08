VIDEO: Woman shares video of maggot in her granola bar
What was surprising to see was Mzansi's reaction to her video... they were oddly unfazed by it.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) doesn't specifically approve the inclusion of insects inside chocolate. However, it does set "acceptable limits on naturally occurring contaminants" such as insect parts.
We don't know whether that stops you from eating chocolate, but it's naive to think that any food item is free from contamination. Yes, in an ideal world, everything would be contaminant-free, and we would not get ill drinking or eating something exposed to flies, swimming in faeces-infested oceans or worse.
A woman shared a video of finding a rat in her loaf of bread not too long ago. Another woman shared a video of her granola bar allegedly housing a maggot.
She started the video by advising everyone not to buy the brand of granola bars anymore, particularly the yoghurt ones. Then she shared that she found a larva inside the oats and questioned the tiny white dots all over the bar, which she thought might be larvae.
We are unsure whether this was inside the bar and have reached out to Tiger Brands for a comment.
Watch the video from TikTok below.
@kokomeje I feel sick #fypage #wormsinfood #southafricatiktok #southafrica🇿🇦 #jungleoatsenergybar ♬ Yummy - Justin Bieber
What surprised us the most was the way Mzansi responded to her video. We assumed that many people might be up in arms over this, especially since the Sasko fiasco, but instead many people joked about it.
Check out some of the comments below:
- "The problem starts when you check, just eat."
- "The trick is not to look when you eat."
- "I CAN’T EAT ANYTHING ANYMORE😭 FIRST THE BREAD NOW THIS. I’M DONE!!!"
- "Next Time, don't look. Even oats have worms if you look closely. So don't look, eat!"
- "Maybe I always eat the worm. I don’t check my food shame."
- "I ate three of these a week ago, so don’t do this to me."
- "I once experienced a similar problem with a different brand of fruit bar...the only difference is I only realized after the worm was already in my mouth."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
