SASKO issues fake news alert about alleged bread recall

It's been a trying time for bread lovers, who were on edge after a woman shared a video about finding a rodent baked into her bread last week.

SASKO, the bread supplier, has been quite communicative about the incident and released an official statement saying it is investigating further.

They assured their consumers that the investigation thus far had not yielded any "visible signs of rodent or any other infestation, as well as no sign of failure in our ongoing food safety and quality control systems and preventative measures". (Official statement from SASKO)

A week later, another customer has come forward, sharing what she says is also a rodent in her SASKO bread. Andile shared a video on TikTok showing the last slice of her load with something baked into it. We are uncertain what it is, but her video has sparked a fake news incident.