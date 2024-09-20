SASKO issues fake news alert about alleged bread recall
Online resources are saying that SASKO recalled "around 180,000 loaves of bread", but SASKO denies this on their official Facebook page.
It's been a trying time for bread lovers, who were on edge after a woman shared a video about finding a rodent baked into her bread last week.
SASKO, the bread supplier, has been quite communicative about the incident and released an official statement saying it is investigating further.
They assured their consumers that the investigation thus far had not yielded any "visible signs of rodent or any other infestation, as well as no sign of failure in our ongoing food safety and quality control systems and preventative measures". (Official statement from SASKO)
A week later, another customer has come forward, sharing what she says is also a rodent in her SASKO bread. Andile shared a video on TikTok showing the last slice of her load with something baked into it. We are uncertain what it is, but her video has sparked a fake news incident.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@andilemalope_13 #saskobread 😭💔kanti whats going on with sasko @Nkuli @delimalope ♬ original sound - andile_13
There seems to be a fake social media account posing as SASKO, and it has released information saying that SASKO has recalled bread.
According to a comment on Andile's post from the Official SASKO TikTok page, the fake account is Sasko_RSA, and they reported it on TikTok. When you look at the fake account, it is evident that this is not an official page, but we can understand how social media users might not notice that at first.
SASKO_SA responded on Andile's video: "We are addressing the matter with @andile_13 directly. Note that sasko_rsa is fake and not operated by Sasko. The account has been reported."
They also posted a Fake News Alert on their social media - see below courtesy of Facebook.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
