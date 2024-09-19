 VIDEO: Mzansi reacts to baboon breaking into home
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Yikes, who would you call if something like this happened?

A baboon breaking through a window of a home
A baboon breaking through a window of a home/X Screenshot/@AgentLeonV3

We've said it before, and we will say it again: the baboons of the Western Cape seem far more aggressive than KZN monkeys in their approach. 

In a way, as much as it can be scary, it is also sad because the more we see these primates fight for their place in our neighbourhoods, the more we have to face the reality that, as humans, we have taken away their habitat. 

Naturally, it has become an eat-or-be-eaten kind of world, and as they navigate through the suburban jungle, they are just doing what comes naturally to them (somewhat, anyway). 

Read more: Baboons rob a shop in Simon's Town

We doubt that their ancestors used to invade grocery stores or homes for their daily meals, but they have evolved into finding inventive ways of getting their grub on. 

A recently shared video on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a baboon breaking through a board used as a shield for a broken window at a Simon's Town, Western Cape home.  

The baboon aggressively broke through the wooden board and entered the home. We assume his desperation had peaked, and it was time to do what needed to be done when hunger strikes. 

Read more: Cape Town woman living in Durban surprised by garden visitors

Watch the video below - courtesy of X

Please note that the video contains profanity and is not advisable for sensitive viewers. 

Check out some of the comments from South Africans on the post: 

  • "I used to live in Simon's Town many years ago and moved because of this. They are a damn menace, shitting everywhere, blocking traffic, smacking dogs... And the old ladies always moaned on group chat: "leave the babs alone! They were here first!!" couldn't deal with it anymore."
  • "I recognize him from the Winterberg in the Eastern Cape, wondering how he got down to Simonstown??"
  • "The usual suspects."
  • "Ha ha... Dem baboons... My husband was born in Cape Town, and he was almost "kidnapped" by one... True story..." 
  • "Baboons are taking over the Western Cape. It’s becoming Planet of the Apes."

Image Courtesy of X

