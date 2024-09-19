VIDEO: Mzansi reacts to baboon breaking into home

We've said it before, and we will say it again: the baboons of the Western Cape seem far more aggressive than KZN monkeys in their approach.

In a way, as much as it can be scary, it is also sad because the more we see these primates fight for their place in our neighbourhoods, the more we have to face the reality that, as humans, we have taken away their habitat.

Naturally, it has become an eat-or-be-eaten kind of world, and as they navigate through the suburban jungle, they are just doing what comes naturally to them (somewhat, anyway).