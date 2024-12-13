Try making these three-ingredient marshmallows this Xmas
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The best part about these is that they are healthier than the store-bought ones.
During the festive season, we often tend to overindulge and then feel guilty about the extra kilograms in January.
So, our new approach is to scale back and approach snacks from a place of healthy pleasure instead of guilty pleasures. Of course, marshmallows are a favourite holiday snack that you'll often find in desserts, on the braai and even in our hot cocoa treats.
But the bouncy goodness comes with loads of sugar. During the holidays, as much as we want to spoil our kids with sweet treats, we must also be mindful of their sugar intake.
Thankfully, a mother has come to our rescue with a delicious, sugar-free version. The best part? Making them at home with your kids. Not only does it keep them busy, but you also have full control over the ingredients, ensuring there are no unwanted additives or sugar overloads.
The mother, Meaghan Williamson, also says these marshmallows are great for your gut health.
Here's what you'll need:
1 cup honey or maple syrup
1 cup water, divided
4 tbsp gelatin
A saucepan and mixing bowl
Wax or parchment paper
Here's how to make them:
- In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of water and the gelatin. Let it bloom (absorb and thicken) while preparing the other ingredients.
- Mix the honey (or maple syrup) in a saucepan with the remaining 1/2 cup of water. Heat over medium heat until it reaches a light boil, then remove from heat.
- Add the bloomed gelatin to the bowl of a stand mixer. While mixing at low speed, slowly pour the hot honey mixture into the bowl.
- Once combined, increase the mixer speed to high and whip for 6 to 8 minutes, until the mixture becomes fluffy and doubles in volume.
- Pour the mixture into a parchment paper-lined baking dish. Spread evenly.
- Let it set for a few hours or overnight at room temperature.
- Once firm, cut into squares or use cookie cutters to make fun shapes.
Recipe courtesy of Meaghan Williamson of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of iStock
