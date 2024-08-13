You won't believe where this baby hid the remote
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you have ever had a curious toddler, you know that any place is considered a hiding place.
When living in a home with children, be prepared to play hide-and-seek with everyday household items. You might expect to play hide-and-seek with the kids, but be warned: younger children who are learning and growing daily find it intriguing to hide household items (that may or may not be valuable).
Sometimes, you only realise the actual value of an item when it is lost or, should we say, strategically hidden.
We know of a few parents who have had to look into getting a new car key or a universal remote.
Learn from your mistakes and don't trust that these little humans won't test you by hiding your valuables.
A father shared a video recently showing the last place he resorted to checking to find their television remote.
In the video, his toddler runs around him inconspicuously and watches his every move. Dad puts on his rubber gloves and digs through their trash to check if their remote got thrown in.
And, bingo, he finds it after digging through most of the refuse. He jokingly says that he has no proof that his youngest threw it (or hid it) inside the bin and that she refuses to talk.
Watch the video from Instagram below.
According to an article in HuffPost, "kids hide things from their parents because they feel it is 'theirs' in some way. It might be personal or intimate, or they might not be sure how they feel about it yet and just don't want to share. They might feel that sharing it with an adult—who will invariably have an opinion or vested interest—will 'wreck' that part of it."
Image Courtesy of Pexels
