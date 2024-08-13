You won't believe where this baby hid the remote

When living in a home with children, be prepared to play hide-and-seek with everyday household items. You might expect to play hide-and-seek with the kids, but be warned: younger children who are learning and growing daily find it intriguing to hide household items (that may or may not be valuable).

Sometimes, you only realise the actual value of an item when it is lost or, should we say, strategically hidden.

We know of a few parents who have had to look into getting a new car key or a universal remote.

Learn from your mistakes and don't trust that these little humans won't test you by hiding your valuables.