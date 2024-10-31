Toddler has questions after finding condom in dad's drawer
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Yikes, that's an awkward situation to be in...
Yikes, that's an awkward situation to be in...
Every parent dreads the day their kids ask them about something so grown-up that they get flushed or, worse, fall off their seats.
Some parents can naturally find all the right words when explaining things beyond their child's age. In our opinion, it takes some skill, but most importantly, it takes honesty.
If anything, kids can sense when adults are being dishonest with them.
The video from Instagram above shows a curious four-year-old asking her mother questions about a condom that she found inside her father's night table.
Read more: Olivia Rodrigo gives fans condoms at concert
Of course, it is not ideal for kids to peruse through your personal belongings, but it is expected. After all, they are curious by nature.
We think this mother handled this situation well. Yes, there were moments when we wanted to bury our heads under our desks, but it turned out okay.
The little girl is at a pivotal age—four—a time when she is reaching a new level of development, unlocking another area of learning and understanding things around herself.
The Love Matters Africa website shared that honesty is the best policy, but it is also aimed at kids between 9 and 11 years old.
Even though mom did a good job, perhaps it is advisable for parents not to keep their stuff in easily accessible places...
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Who will you be giving Diwali sweets to?
While everyone celebrating Diwali begins the festivities in their homes ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Toddler has questions after finding condom in dad's drawer
Yikes, that's an awkward situation to be in...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago