 Toddler has questions after finding condom in dad's drawer
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Toddler has questions after finding condom in dad's drawer

Updated | By East Coast Radio

Yikes, that's an awkward situation to be in...

A little girl looks at a condom in her hands
A little girl looks at a condom in her hands/Instagram Screenshot/LadbibleAustralia

Read more: Kids consume cannabis cookies, end up in hospital

Every parent dreads the day their kids ask them about something so grown-up that they get flushed or, worse, fall off their seats. 

Some parents can naturally find all the right words when explaining things beyond their child's age. In our opinion, it takes some skill, but most importantly, it takes honesty. 

If anything, kids can sense when adults are being dishonest with them. 

The video from Instagram above shows a curious four-year-old asking her mother questions about a condom that she found inside her father's night table. 

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo gives fans condoms at concert

Of course, it is not ideal for kids to peruse through your personal belongings, but it is expected. After all, they are curious by nature. 

We think this mother handled this situation well. Yes, there were moments when we wanted to bury our heads under our desks, but it turned out okay.

The little girl is at a pivotal age—four—a time when she is reaching a new level of development, unlocking another area of learning and understanding things around herself.

The Love Matters Africa website shared that honesty is the best policy, but it is also aimed at kids between 9 and 11 years old. 

Even though mom did a good job, perhaps it is advisable for parents not to keep their stuff in easily accessible places...

Carol podcasts
East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Check out more from East Coast Radio

Kids Children Parents Condom

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.