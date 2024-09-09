Rory Petzer weighs in on plane crash in suburbs of Gqeberha
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it got everyone out of their homes to see what the commotion was all about.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it got everyone out of their homes to see what the commotion was all about.
@meako_1
pe plane crash 🛩♬ original sound - me@ko
On the 5th of September 2024, a single-engine plane crashed in Gqeberha (previously Port Elizabeth).
The video above shows the moments after the crash.
The video shows two men getting into a physical altercation, but the post reveals little detail about this. We did notice the police officers rush onto the scene in the video.
Any news that comes out of Gqeberha makes us think of Executive Producer Rory Petzer, as this is home to him. So, of course, we wanted to get Rory's input before we delved more into the story and the details surrounding what happened.
This is crazy! I spent at least 25 years of my life living in Albert Road, Walmer in Gqeberha which was a stone’s throw from the airport, so I feel pretty fortunate this never happened outside our house! There were often some scary moments when big Boeings would fly low and terrifyingly close to our roof as they came in to land. But a light aircraft hitting potholes in our neighbourhood? Never! I’m glad nobody was seriously injured.
- Rory Petzer
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but seeing an aircraft outside your house was unusual. It was like something out of a movie...
According to the SABC News, the incident occurred after the pilot lost control due to an engine failure. The pilot and his two passengers did not seem to be injured and fled the scene after the crash.
Watch the news report from SABC on YouTube.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Show's Stories
-
Are video games played to escape reality?
As a society, we often want to escape reality and use video games, socia...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Rory Petzer weighs in on plane crash in suburbs of Gqeberha
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it got everyone out of their homes to s...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago