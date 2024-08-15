MacGyver, that you? School girl makes fun of boy's school shoe hack

South Africans are known for their resilience. Our ability to pick ourselves up is second nature. So is our power to assert our innovativeness.

Innovation isn't a gift everyone possesses, but the rare few can take something old, tattered or torn and turn it into something functional.

This innovative spirit was witnessed by a scholar whose school shoes had retired. But, of course, not everyone can afford new school shoes this far into the year. Therefore, this young man decided to redesign his school shoes to remain wearable.