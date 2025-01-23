South African actress Thuso Mbedu bags major role

Thuso Mbedu is celebrating scoring a major movie role. The 33-year-old has been cast in the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's YA novel, 'Children of Blood and Bone'.

According to Variety, Mbedu will star in the Paramount film alongside Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, and Tosin Cole.

Oscar winner Viola Davis, British actor Idris Elba and 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo have already been confirmed as cast members.

Mbedu says she has been praying for the role since 2019.

"'Children of Blood and Bone' was gifted to me in 2019 and, truly, it’s one of the best gifts I’ve received. Upon reading it, I fell in love with it – to the point that I made it a prayer point," she said.

The Pietermaritzburg-born actress says she was reminded about her prayer when she went through her journal.

"Before heading to Philly earlier last year I felt the most random need to go through old journals and there it was: a prayer point, a bold ask to God to be the lead of this amazing story. To sit here and draft this announcement is mind-boggling."

American film director Gina Prince-Bythewood will helm the film. Mbedu also worked with the director on 'The Woman King'.

"To know that I have the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people as we tell this great story is truly humbling," Mbedu said.