South African actress Thuso Mbedu bags major role
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
The award-winning actress will star alongside Viola Davis, Idris Elba and Amandla Stenberg in a new Paramount film.
Thuso Mbedu is celebrating scoring a major movie role. The 33-year-old has been cast in the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's YA novel, 'Children of Blood and Bone'.
According to Variety, Mbedu will star in the Paramount film alongside Amandla Stenberg, Damson Idris, and Tosin Cole.
Oscar winner Viola Davis, British actor Idris Elba and 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo have already been confirmed as cast members.
Mbedu says she has been praying for the role since 2019.
"'Children of Blood and Bone' was gifted to me in 2019 and, truly, it’s one of the best gifts I’ve received. Upon reading it, I fell in love with it – to the point that I made it a prayer point," she said.
The Pietermaritzburg-born actress says she was reminded about her prayer when she went through her journal.
"Before heading to Philly earlier last year I felt the most random need to go through old journals and there it was: a prayer point, a bold ask to God to be the lead of this amazing story. To sit here and draft this announcement is mind-boggling."
American film director Gina Prince-Bythewood will helm the film. Mbedu also worked with the director on 'The Woman King'.
"To know that I have the opportunity to work with some of the most amazing people as we tell this great story is truly humbling," Mbedu said.
Variety reports that Mbedu will play a young woman named Zelie who lives in a fantasy African kingdom.
"[She] embarks on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people by the ruthless King Saran. The story follows Zelie and her older brother Tzain [Cole] as they form an alliance with the king’s daughter, Princess Amari [Stenberg] and son, Prince Inan [Idris] to fight back against his brutal rule."
Mbedu most recently voiced a character in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. The voice cast included Aaron Pierre, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Thandiwe Newton, Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy.
'Children of Blood and Bone' will hit cinemas in January 2027. Filming is expected to begin in South Africa soon.
Main image credit: Instagram/ @thuso.mbedu
