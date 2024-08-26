Meet the South African man who blew his R17m Lotto winnings

Many people often daydream about the day they will become the lucky person to hold a winning Lotto ticket in their hands.

Dreaming about how they would spend the money to enrich their lives and those around them can be an innocent pastime, imagining a better life.

Although winning the Lotto can be a life-changing moment, the truth of the matter is there is also a darker side to getting your hands on a large amount of money instantaneously.

Mazani Magic's series, 'I Blew It', explores the dangers of winning the Lotto by telling the real-life stories of people who blew all their winnings after striking it lucky.

One man, known only as Fananyana, is one of those people.

A snippet of Fananyana sharing his story on 'I Blew It' has been shared on the TikTok account @zulu1813, leaving South Africans in shock.

According to the Lotto winner, it all started when he sold a DVD player for R70 and used the money to buy a Lotto ticket in Cosmo City.

He won the Lotto on 8 January 2017, reported Briefly.

Fananyana explained that after he received his money, he booked himself a room in a guesthouse in Randburg to avoid those looking for him.

The following morning, he bought himself a Golf GTI worth R250,000 and paid someone R5,000 to drive him around in his new car as he couldn't actually drive.

He then proceeded to buy three houses ranging between R1.8-million and R3.8-million, furniture worth R260,000, two Ivecos for R600,000, and at least five cars, which collectively cost him R3,530,000.

"For peace of mind, I wanted everyone in the family to have a car," he said during the interview.

After making numerous big purchases, Fananyana went on to spend the rest of the money on women and alcohol, spending almost R20,000 daily on house parties with his friends.

