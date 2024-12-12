Mom shares natural remedy for mosquito bites
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
As much as we love December for the fun in the sun, we wish we were immune to insect bites.
Finding the best ways to deal with pesky insects can be tricky. While some natural remedies are quick to implement, others take more time to show results.
For instance, planting marigolds, lavender, and citronella doesn't happen overnight – it takes time for these plants to grow and thrive, whether inside or outside your home.
Mosquitos seem to enjoy the festive season even more than some people do, with plenty of victims to feast on. While they might be trigger-happy, it’s us who end up as the targets when we try to enjoy the outdoors and stay cool.
A mother recently shared a valuable remedy for mosquito and insect bites that can likely be found in every household.
She mentioned that her mother-in-law introduced her to this gem, which is excellent for relieving the irritation and inflammation associated with bites.
"Banana peels can help with mosquito bites because they contain natural oils, antihistamines, and sugars that can soothe the itch, redness, and swelling from a mosquito bite!"
Here's how to use it: simply rub the inside of the banana peel onto the bite.
According to the mother, this remedy works because of the natural oils and antihistamines in the peel, which are known to help relieve the itchiness caused by the mosquito’s saliva. The sugars in the peel can also help soothe the bite!
There's more: the inside of a banana peel can also help with other skin conditions, such as rashes, poison ivy, and psoriasis.
This serves as a great natural alternative to creams and ointments that may irritate the skin or cause scarring.
Watch the video below – courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of iStock
