Mom finds dung beetle inside son's cereal, Bokomo respond

You would not expect to find a dung beetle in your boxed-up cereal, especially one that is still alive...

You would not expect to find a dung beetle in your boxed-up cereal, especially one that is still alive...

A mother shared her anger on social media after allegedly finding a dung beetle inside her son's cereal box. A TikTok mom, The Curvy Butterfly, shared her disappointment with the Bokomo brand after she found a living dung beetle inside her son's Pronutro breakfast cereal. She recalled what happened in a TikTok post last week. She described her morning routine of getting her son ready for school and preparing a bowl of Pronutro for him. She added the cereal to the bowl but didn't add the milk, as he didn't like it to get thick. She noticed a lump in the powdered cereal and removed it from the bowl. Upon returning, she found that the lump was, in fact, a beetle that had crawled back into the bowl.

Read more: Woman shares video of a rat baked into her bread

After finding the moving dung beetle, she contacted her son's paediatrician. The doctor asked her to come with her son and the dung beetle. "If he hadn't thrown up, had diarrhoea or fever, then E. coli could be taken out of the equation, but he did have to be dewormed," she says in the video. She is adamant that the dung beetle has been living inside the cereal since it was manufactured, and she claims there is no other way for the beetle to have gotten inside. After contacting the manufacturers, she was left even more livid that they felt the appropriate resolution was to offer her a "replacement voucher".

Read more: SASKO issues fake news alert about alleged bread recall

It has not been confirmed that the beetle came from the cereal, but she explains how upset she is in the video below. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

We reached out to the Pepsico Team for a comment regarding the complaint, and this is what the Bokomo spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video on social media wherein a consumer claims to have found a live beetle in a box of Pronutro. We take any allegations involving the quality and food safety of our products extremely seriously. While we are awaiting the results of an investigation from an independent specialist, it is highly unlikely for a beetle of this size to have entered the product during the manufacturing process, as we have numerous controls points within our manufacturing process, one of which involves the product passing through a 1mm sieve before being packed."

Image Courtesy of TikTok