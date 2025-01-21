KZN mom says she received the most disgusting online order

A surprise in your online order is always welcomed, but not when it involves rodents...

A surprise in your online order is always welcomed, but not when it involves rodents...

Receiving an online shopping order only to discover something’s wrong is always a letdown, especially after the anticipation of its arrival. That thrill of waiting for your delivery – whether it’s groceries, fast food, or bigger purchases like appliances, clothing, or shoes – can quickly turn sour when something unexpected shows up in your order. This was the case for a KZN mother who shared her disastrous experience with the popular South African online shopping platform, Takealot. Watch the video she posted in December 2024 – courtesy of TikTok.

@carmzandlevi This is one of the most disgusting things ive ever witnessed 🙈🙈🙈 ♬ original sound - carmzandlevi

The mother shared how her son excitedly opened his parcel, only to discover that rodents had already claimed his DC sneakers, turning the shoebox into their personal nest. As upsetting as that was, things only got worse. After returning the first pair of shoes and receiving a replacement, they encountered the same issue again. According to the mom and son, the second box also showed signs of a rodent intruder. They found what appeared to be rat droppings, shredded paper from the shoebox that looked chewed, and a stain on the pair of shoes that the mother called "rat wee". Watch the second video below – courtesy of TikTok.



We reached out to Takealot for a comment on how they handle situations like this and are currently awaiting their response. Meanwhile, an interesting twist unfolded in the comment section. Many viewers came to Takealot’s defence, pointing out that blaming the platform might be unfair due to the nature of drop-shipping. While Carmz and her son didn’t directly accuse Takealot, they did tag the company in their second video, seeking answers to this unfortunate ordeal.

Image Courtesy of iStock