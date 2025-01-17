Hawks arrest 21-year-old for selling matric results online

The complaint was lodged by the Department of Education on Sunday, following reports of the leak just days before the official release.

The case was transferred to the Hawks for investigation.

In a statement, the Hawks say they swooped down on a house in Hillcrest, in Johannesburg on Thursday.

During the search, they found various electronic gadgets and an unlicensed shotgun with live ammunition.

READ: Probe underway into suspected matric results leak

The suspect will be detained for the unlawful possession of a firearm, while further investigations into the breach will continue.

Meanwhile, the KZN Education Department says police in Amanzimtoti have recovered stolen stationery and a delivery truck.

The truck was hijacked yesterday at Ezimbokodweni Primary School with A4 paper worth over R160 thousand was stolen at gunpoint. There were no injuries.

The Department's cited ongoing security challenges in various schools that are hampering efforts to deliver educational resources.

In a statement, it says a new strategy has been developed to deliver stationery during school hours when schools are operational.

