Kid asks for Hulk face painting but gets a face mask

It's a mother's prerogative to advocate for her children – it comes with the territory. While some moms may take things a little too far, in their eyes, it's always justified.



No one messes with their child and gets away with it. Parenthood is a learning curve, and along the way, you figure out which battles are worth fighting and which ones to let go of.

One mother recently joked about how she was ready to track down the person responsible for messing up her child's face painting at a Spur restaurant.

Spur may be famous for its birthday songs and proposals, but it’s just as well known for its kid-friendly play areas. Here, parents can relax while their kids play under the watchful eye of a childminder – who sometimes doubles as a face paint artist.