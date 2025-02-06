Kid asks for Hulk face painting but gets a face mask
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
This face painting artiste was either thinking facial or 'The Mask' instead of 'Green Giant'...
It's a mother's prerogative to advocate for her children – it comes with the territory. While some moms may take things a little too far, in their eyes, it's always justified.
No one messes with their child and gets away with it. Parenthood is a learning curve, and along the way, you figure out which battles are worth fighting and which ones to let go of.
One mother recently joked about how she was ready to track down the person responsible for messing up her child's face painting at a Spur restaurant.
Spur may be famous for its birthday songs and proposals, but it’s just as well known for its kid-friendly play areas. Here, parents can relax while their kids play under the watchful eye of a childminder – who sometimes doubles as a face paint artist.
If you ask us, adding face painting to the mix is always a winning treat for kids – it’s fun, exciting, and a hit no matter their age.
That is, of course, if the design actually brings their chosen character to life. A fairy, an animal, or a superhero should make them feel like their painted persona – not leave them questioning your artistic skills.
You might get away with fooling a younger child, but older ones won't hesitate to call you out if you get it wrong. And in this case, the face painter's attempt at The Hulk was a total disaster.
Have a look at how badly the face painter messed up when this young man asked for The Hulk – courtesy of TikTok.
We'll be honest, he looks like he's wearing a beauty face mask than transforming into the fierce and all-powerful Hulk.
Naturally, the comments section didn’t disappoint, with people bringing their best jokes and reactions.
"You can see the pain in his eye when he said 'and I asked for Hulk'."
"That 'I asked for Hulk' he's so disappointed."
"That's hulk mos he just have to get angry."
"He got Shrek."
@_palesahm @Spur Steak Ranches ♬ original sound - Blessed Palesa Mphaki
Image Courtesy of TikTok
