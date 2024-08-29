How did Whoopi Goldberg get the name 'Whoopi'?
If anything, we can trust and believe that Whoopi Goldberg always speaks her truth...
We are throwing it back today and sharing some information about the Hollywood royalty that is Whoopi Goldberg.
She has never been one to shy away from her true feelings, so it doesn't surprise us that she was blatantly honest about where her name came from.
The actress, comedian, and talk show host shared with Graham Norton how she came to own her name - Whoopi. As you might imagine, it was a funny story.
When Graham Norton of 'The Graham Norton Show' asked her, "No one christened you Whoopi?" she answered, "No, no one did..." Her name is Caryn Elaine Johnson and despite the challenges she faced early on in life, she pursued her love for the performing arts and thrived in theatre.
During her days in theatre, she got her name, Whoopi, because she was a bit of a 'farter'.
It was Whoopi Cushion, and then, because of her mother's brilliance, it transitioned to Whoopi Goldberg.
"After coming up with the name in her 30s, The View cohost noted, it was her mother, Emma Harris, who convinced her to change “Cushion” to “Goldberg.” “She said, ‘You are diminishing your abilities,’” Whoopi recalled. “‘If you call yourself by Whoopi Cushion, people are not going to appreciate what you can do.’ And I said, ‘Oh really? Oh, great namer of the star?’ And she said, ‘Yes.’” (E Online)
Watch as she shocks Keanu Reeves when she reveals the reason behind her name - courtesy of Instagram.
