Here's why you should hug more in 2025

Did you know that hugging can help relieve stress and pain?

For a long time, we were tied when it came to physical contact with our loved ones. The pandemic forced us to create boundaries and discouraged physical contact. When a child is born, experts emphasise the importance of skin-to-skin contact. This simple act soothes the baby, offering comfort while regulating their breathing, temperature, and heart rate. As we step into 2025, let's rediscover the power of hugging – a physical act used as a greeting or when people are happy, sad, or excited. Beyond making us feel happier and calmer, hugging offers some surprising health benefits. Healthline notes, "The benefits of hugging go beyond that warm feeling when you hold someone in your arms." It’s a reminder of the incredible impact a simple embrace can have on our well-being.

1. Hugs reduce stress by offering support When someone is experiencing pain or hardship, a simple hug can provide immense comfort and reassurance. Physical touch creates a sense of connection and care, helping to reduce stress in a deeply personal way. It might seem obvious, but there’s comforting science to back it up – hugs truly help. 2. Hugs may help protect against illness Research shows that hugs can do more than lift your spirits – they may also boost your immune system. A study involving over 400 adults revealed that those with strong support systems, including regular hugs, were less likely to fall ill. Even among those who did get sick, participants with greater support experienced milder symptoms than those without a strong support network. (Healthline)

3. Hugs may boost heart health Hugging and showing affection could be good for your heart – literally. In a study, researchers examined the effects of physical affection on heart health with 200 adults. Participants were divided into two groups: one group held hands with their romantic partners for 10 minutes, followed by a 20-second hug. The other group sat quietly with their partners for the same amount of time. The findings were clear: “People in the first group showed greater reductions in blood pressure and heart rate than the second group,” according to Healthline. 4. Hugs can help reduce fears A simple touch, like holding someone’s hand or placing a hand on their shoulder, can provide comfort and courage during difficult moments. But it goes deeper than that – hugs can significantly reduce anxiety, especially for those with low self-esteem. Healthline explains, "Touch can also keep people from isolating themselves when reminded of their mortality." So, how many hugs do we need for a healthier life? Family therapist Virginia Satir suggested, “We need four hugs daily for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” While that may sound like a lot, the evidence suggests that more hugs lead to greater physical and mental health benefits.

In short, hugging is a comforting act and a form of positive communication. The more hugs you give and receive in a day, the better the results on your physical and mental health.



