Body of newborn baby found in Waterloo

A passer-by discovered the body of the baby boy on Thursday on Aloe Drive in Waterloo.

Vinod Singh, who is with Reaction Unit SA, said a woman called them after she found the infant some 300 meters away from Waterloo Clinic.

"On arrival, reaction officers and RUSA paramedics found a male newly born child lying next to the road, and a black refuse bag was located near the body."

Singh says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached upon examination of the deceased child.

