Body of newborn baby found in Waterloo
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Police in Verulam are investigating the death
of a newborn baby.
A passer-by discovered the body of the baby boy on Thursday on Aloe Drive in Waterloo.
Vinod Singh, who is with Reaction Unit SA, said a woman called them after she found the infant some 300 meters away from Waterloo Clinic.
READ: PMB creche pleads for ablution facilities
"On arrival, reaction officers and RUSA paramedics found a male newly born child lying next to the road, and a black refuse bag was located near the body."
Singh says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached upon examination of the deceased child.
