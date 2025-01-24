 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets a makeover from his girls
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

He's quite possibly the best dad ever...

What does it take to be the best dad ever? While there's no single formula for fatherly greatness,  Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson certainly makes a strong case

The American actor, professional wrestler, and businessman isn't afraid to show his softer side. Time and again, he's shared precious moments with his young daughters on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his life as a devoted father – winning even more hearts in the process.

One of his recent videos, which has racked up over 14 million likes, shows him during a playtime session with his daughters. Proudly calling himself an "OG Girl Dad", Johnson embraces the title, fulfilling responsibilities that, as he puts it, are non-negotiable.

Johnson wrote, "What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, 'Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you' and me saying – 'Yes but make it quick and make it cool because I gotta go to the gym'. (hey, I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older, but they’ll always be my baby girls, so I’ll take this abuse all day long – bring it on)."

Have a look at what "make it quick" turned into – video courtesy of Instagram

These are some our favourite comments:

  • "The disrespect of breaking lipstick on my head and then painting it with nail polish."

  • "Warrior outside, a dutiful dad inside. Girl dads are treasures. I'd love my future husband to have such a bond with our kids. Those moments are golden – will be forever etched in their hearts."

  • "That’s why you are called THE ROCK... You are a ROCKSTAR for your sweet babies!!"

  • "Oh buddy it’s never quick with professional makeup artists, they gotta make you look the boootifulllllest."

