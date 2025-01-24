Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gets a makeover from his girls

What does it take to be the best dad ever? While there's no single formula for fatherly greatness, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson certainly makes a strong case



The American actor, professional wrestler, and businessman isn't afraid to show his softer side. Time and again, he's shared precious moments with his young daughters on social media, giving fans a glimpse into his life as a devoted father – winning even more hearts in the process.



One of his recent videos, which has racked up over 14 million likes, shows him during a playtime session with his daughters. Proudly calling himself an "OG Girl Dad", Johnson embraces the title, fulfilling responsibilities that, as he puts it, are non-negotiable.