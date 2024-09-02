Durbanites pleased with the Virginia Airshow

Plus, the Durban weather came through with sunny skies...

There's nothing quite like the feeling of visiting an event that truly amazes, and this time it was an old favourite for Durbanites, the Durban Virginia Airshow. The show returned this year for the first time since the pandemic and it seems that it delivered on all its promises to wow and amaze families in and around Durban. The Durban Virginia Airshow featured the likes of The South African Air Force (SAAF), five-time South African aerobatics champion Patrick Davidson, the Marksmen Aerobatic Team, On the Move’s Tristan Eeles, and an Execujet flypast.

A Durbanite content creator shared her amazement at attending for the first time—check out the video below, courtesy of TikTok. People from around Durban commented on her post asking about the event, and some even said they were in different parts of Durban yesterday and witnessed the thrilling scenes in the sky. "I saw this in Durban North today😅.. from a distance. not sure if same."

"I saw this and I was not even in the air show I was at eastbury grounds and saw it."

"I think you were sitting to the right of us."

The event organiser, Brendan Horan, told SABC News that aviation is a costly sport that requires more attention from corporates, who can assist with funding more events such as the Durban Virginia Airshow. Parents and kids alike were amazed by the 'theatrics in the sky' and World Aerobatic Champion Pilot Patrick Davidson said it is rewarding to be approached by several people he once took into the air as a kid and are now piloting their aircraft. Check out some of the 2024 Durban Virginia Airshow scenes - courtesy of YouTube.

Here's another video from a family that visited the airshow this weekend - video courtesy of TikTok.

