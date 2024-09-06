eThekwini pet owners urged to vaccinate following suspected rabies death

Officials say the toddler from Ngonyameni passed away after complaining of a sore throat and fatigue.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana says the city's communicable diseases team discovered the child had come in contact with a suspected rabid dog.

"They also learnt that the dog had become aggressive and was put down by the owner. Rabies in humans can present with symptoms such as headaches, fever, mental confusion, irritability, restlessness, and muscle pain, among others. The disease is extremely dangerous, but it is preventable."





Authorities are advising people to thoroughly wash any bite wound and seek immediate medical attention for vaccination.

They say the disease can be transmitted if a person is even licked or scratched by an infected animal.

A mass vaccination campaign is scheduled for the Ntinyane area next week.

Free rabies vaccination campaigns will also be available in the KwaMas’xha and Ridgeview areas from 10 to 13 September and Shallcross and Chatsworth from 23 to 25 September.

If you would like more information, you can contact eThekwini State Vet Office on 031 328 9300.





