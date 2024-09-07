Deer gets bucket lid stuck around its neck

We take our wildlife very seriously in South Africa, as do many other countries that have recognised the importance of caring for wild animals.

But pollution is a worldwide problem that affects not just marine life but also life on land. Conservation parks open their gates to the public to fund their efforts in conserving wildlife habitats, but that doesn't always work out well for the animals.

Not all visitors practice disposing of their rubbish in an environmentally-friendly way. The animals bear the consequences of encountering the rubbish, which affects their well-being.