Deer gets bucket lid stuck around its neck
This is what happens when we do not properly dispose of our rubbish...
We take our wildlife very seriously in South Africa, as do many other countries that have recognised the importance of caring for wild animals.
But pollution is a worldwide problem that affects not just marine life but also life on land. Conservation parks open their gates to the public to fund their efforts in conserving wildlife habitats, but that doesn't always work out well for the animals.
Not all visitors practice disposing of their rubbish in an environmentally-friendly way. The animals bear the consequences of encountering the rubbish, which affects their well-being.
Outside of seeing tourists do the unthinkable to animals, like a video of a tourist throwing a piece of plastic into a hippo's mouth, there are things we don't see.
A Mule Deer living around the USA's Colorado Parks and Wildlife region reportedly had a lid stuck around its neck. Officials have been receiving reports about the deer with the bucket lid since early August 2024 and were able to track the deer down at the beginning of September 2024.
They were able to remove the bucket lid by tranquillising the deer and then setting it free by administering a reversal drug.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
